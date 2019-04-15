Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Toyo Engineering : Awarded Propylene Splitter Project in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

TEC Project Services Corporation (TPS, President and CEO Takayoshi Imanishi), a domestic subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation (Toyo-Japan) was awarded a propylene splitter project from Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd. to produce a high-grade product at Chiba Plant. TPS is in charge of detailed engineering, procurement of equipment and materials and construction, taking over basic engineering conducted by Toyo-Japan.
TOYO's technology on propylene splitter and rich experience of petrochemical projects are appreciated and led to this award.

In August last year, Toyo-Japan and TPS were jointly awarded an Expansion of Naphtha Cracking Furnace Project from Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd. Both Companies will cooperate closely to promote sales development in domestic market and expand their business in Japan.

Disclaimer

Toyo Engineering Corporation published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 01:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23pFRASER RANGE METALS : March 2019 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
10:21pOil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
RE
10:21pUNILEVER : Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Tree Nut in Limited Quantities of Ben & Jerry's Coconut Seven Layer Bar Bulk and Chunky Monkey Pint
BU
10:18pSPORTINESS, COMFORT AND INNOVATIONS EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE CHINESE MARKET : The long-wheelbase version of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan.
PU
10:15pKKR : Ex-KKR Asia veterans raise $2.5 billion for first China-focused funds
RE
10:15pSAIC MOTOR : GM bets a GEM can deliver gold in developing markets
RE
10:14pHELIX BIOPHARMA CORP. : Reports Voting Results
AQ
10:08pALL-NEW SYLPHY, ALL-NEW DESIGN : Nissan program design director Shinichiro Irie
PU
10:08pNISSAN MOTOR : All-new Nissan Sylphy unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019
PU
10:04pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Closes Sale of Its Interest in Greater Sunrise Fields
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billio..
3Oil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
4RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
53P LEARNING LTD : 3P LEARNING : 5 Writing Errors Students Have Been Making For 30 years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About