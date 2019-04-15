Toyo Engineering : Awarded Propylene Splitter Project in Japan

TEC Project Services Corporation (TPS, President and CEO Takayoshi Imanishi), a domestic subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation (Toyo-Japan) was awarded a propylene splitter project from Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd. to produce a high-grade product at Chiba Plant. TPS is in charge of detailed engineering, procurement of equipment and materials and construction, taking over basic engineering conducted by Toyo-Japan.

TOYO's technology on propylene splitter and rich experience of petrochemical projects are appreciated and led to this award.

In August last year, Toyo-Japan and TPS were jointly awarded an Expansion of Naphtha Cracking Furnace Project from Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd. Both Companies will cooperate closely to promote sales development in domestic market and expand their business in Japan.

