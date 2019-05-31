Toyo Machinery & Metal : NOTICE OF THE 145TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

May 31, 2019 NOTICE OF THE 145TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:81KB)

May 15, 2019 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2019[Japanese GAAP](PDF:91KB)

Feb 13, 2019 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:109KB)

Oct 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:90KB)

Jul 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:89KB)

Jun 21, 2018 Mid-Term Management Plan(PDF:239KB)

Jun 05, 2018 NOTICE OF THE 144TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:106KB)

May 09, 2018 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:88KB)

Jun 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:91KB)

Nov 06, 2017 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:92KB)

Jul 31, 2017 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:70KB)

Jun 08, 2017 NOTICE OF THE 143RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:100KB)

May 10, 2017 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:110KB)

Jan 31, 2017 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:698KB)

Nov 01, 2016 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:92KB)

Jul 29, 2016 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:71KB)

Jun 08, 2016 NOTICE OF THE 142ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:176KB)

May 10, 2016 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:113KB)

Feb 02, 2016 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2015[Japanese GAAP](PDF:91KB)

Oct 30, 2015 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2015[Japanese GAAP](PDF:92KB)

Aug 18, 2015 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2015[Japanese GAAP](PDF:71KB) Mid-Term Management Plan(PDF:230KB)

