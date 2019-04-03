Log in
Toyoda Gosei Develops Battery Case for Electrified Vehicles

04/03/2019

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a battery case made of plastic to accommodate the large amount of batteries in electrified vehicles. These battery cases are used on the Corolla PHV and Levin PHV that Toyota Motor Corporation began selling in China in March 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005028/en/

Battery case (Graphic: Business Wire)

Battery case (Graphic: Business Wire)

These cases increase the life of batteries by maintaining a gap between the stored batteries that allows them to be cooled by outside air brought in through ventilation holes in the sides. The cases are also insulated with internal conductors in the plastic to ensure safe performance.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to utilize its expertise as a rubber and plastic specialist in efforts to optimize the cooling systems around batteries and reduce weight to contribute to improved automobile performance.

About Toyoda Gosei
Established in 1949 and headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts. Today, the Toyoda Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products internationally, with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and leading-edge technologies, Toyoda Gosei aims to grow as a global company that acts flexibly and swiftly in today’s dramatically changing business environment, delivering the highest levels of satisfaction to customers worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the environment.


© Business Wire 2019
