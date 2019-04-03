Toyoda Gosei Develops Battery Case for Electrified Vehicles

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a battery case made of plastic to
accommodate the large amount of batteries in electrified vehicles. These
battery cases are used on the Corolla PHV and Levin PHV that Toyota
Motor Corporation began selling in China in March 2019.
Battery case (Graphic: Business Wire)
These cases increase the life of batteries by maintaining a gap between
the stored batteries that allows them to be cooled by outside air
brought in through ventilation holes in the sides. The cases are also
insulated with internal conductors in the plastic to ensure safe
performance.
Toyoda Gosei will continue to utilize its expertise as a rubber and
plastic specialist in efforts to optimize the cooling systems around
batteries and reduce weight to contribute to improved automobile
performance.
About Toyoda Gosei
Established in 1949 and headquartered in
Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty
manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts. Today, the Toyoda
Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products internationally,
with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries
and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and
leading-edge technologies, Toyoda Gosei aims to grow as a global
company that acts flexibly and swiftly in today’s dramatically changing
business environment, delivering the highest levels of satisfaction to
customers worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the
environment.
