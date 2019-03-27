Toyoda Gosei Develops Lightweight Plastic Turbo Duct

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a turbo duct made entirely of
plastic. This reduces weight by half and will contribute to the
environmental performance of automobiles. The new lightweight plastic
turbo duct is used on the new HiAce for international markets that
Toyota Motor Corporation launched in February 2019.
Lightweight plastic turbo duct (Photo: Business Wire)
Turbo ducts are used in sending compressed air to cylinders to raise
engine output. They have conventionally been made of several metal,
rubber and plastic sections to ensure high pressure and heat resistance
as well as the ability to absorb engine vibration.
For the new all-plastic turbo duct, Toyoda Gosei has adopted a suction
blow molding* technique capable of forming the long, complex duct shape
to mold the entire duct of plastic, and achieved a weight reduction of
about fifty percent. Use of the soft plastic for the material and design
modifications such as a bellows shape in some sections ensure the duct’s
pressure and heat resistance and vibration absorption performance.
With its expertise as a specialist in the field of rubber and plastics,
Toyoda Gosei will continue to actively pursue lighter weight products
and other new technologies.
*
|
*
|
|
Blow molding is a process in which a hollow center is formed by
blowing air into plastic that has been poured into a mold. It is
used for everyday items such as plastic bottles. Suction blow
molding is a technique that combines blow molding and suction.
Plastic poured into a mold from above is suctioned from the bottom
and after it has diffused throughout the long cavity air is blown in
to form the hollow center.
|
About Toyoda Gosei
Established in 1949 and headquartered in
Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty
manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts. Today, the Toyoda
Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products internationally,
with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries
and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and
leading-edge technologies, Toyoda Gosei aims to grow as a global
company that acts flexibly and swiftly in today’s dramatically changing
business environment, delivering the highest levels of satisfaction to
customers worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the
environment.
