Toyoda Gosei Develops Lightweight Plastic Turbo Duct

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a turbo duct made entirely of plastic. This reduces weight by half and will contribute to the environmental performance of automobiles. The new lightweight plastic turbo duct is used on the new HiAce for international markets that Toyota Motor Corporation launched in February 2019.

Turbo ducts are used in sending compressed air to cylinders to raise engine output. They have conventionally been made of several metal, rubber and plastic sections to ensure high pressure and heat resistance as well as the ability to absorb engine vibration.

For the new all-plastic turbo duct, Toyoda Gosei has adopted a suction blow molding* technique capable of forming the long, complex duct shape to mold the entire duct of plastic, and achieved a weight reduction of about fifty percent. Use of the soft plastic for the material and design modifications such as a bellows shape in some sections ensure the duct’s pressure and heat resistance and vibration absorption performance.

With its expertise as a specialist in the field of rubber and plastics, Toyoda Gosei will continue to actively pursue lighter weight products and other new technologies.

* Blow molding is a process in which a hollow center is formed by blowing air into plastic that has been poured into a mold. It is used for everyday items such as plastic bottles. Suction blow molding is a technique that combines blow molding and suction. Plastic poured into a mold from above is suctioned from the bottom and after it has diffused throughout the long cavity air is blown in to form the hollow center.

