Toyoda Gosei Invests in QBIT Robotics Corp., a Robotics Service Provider

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested1 in QBIT Robotics
Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), a provider of robotics services, to
accelerate development of a practical robot hand with tactile sense
using e-Rubber sensors.2
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190609005018/en/
“Tactile hand” using e-Rubber sensors (image)(Photo: Business Wire)
QBIT Robotics is a startup that develops systems3 centered on
collaborative robots that work together with humans for use in the
service industry, including food service and entertainment, and provides
robotics services that can help to solve social issues such as labor
shortages.
Toyoda Gosei is developing a tactile hand that can sense the
shape and softness of objects, a capability that conventional robots
have lacked. By combining this tactile hand with the robot systems of
QBIT Robotics, the two companies will achieve robots that can perform
work in a more human-like way.
Toyoda Gosei and QBIT Robotics will accelerate their collaboration with
the aim of spreading the use of practical robots that can support aging
societies with fewer children. As the first result of that
collaboration, Toyoda Gosei’s tactile hand will be used in QBIT’s
“&robot café system.”
|
1 The investment amount is 120 million yen, which will
give Toyoda Gosei a stake of 7.6% in QBIT Robotics.
|
2 e-Rubber is a next-generation rubber that contracts
with the application of voltage. It can be used as a light, soft
artificial muscle for robots. In addition, when its shape changes
from external pressure or other forces, the amount of internally
stored electricity changes. With this property, it can also function
as a soft tactile sensor that can sense minute changes in pressure
with high accuracy.
|
3 Huis Ten Bosch Inc. has opened the “Henn na Cafe, Huis
Ten Bosch,” where robots wait on customers and serve drinks. QBIT
Robotics developed and designed that robot system and continues to
provide related support.
Outline of QBIT Robotics
|
|
|
|
1. Name
|
|
QBIT Robotics Corporation
|
2. Location
|
|
3F Hirakawacho Kaizaka Building, 1-6-8 Hirakawacho, Chiyoda-ku,
Tokyo, Japan
|
3. Representative
|
|
Hiroya Nakano, President and CEO
|
4. Founded
|
|
January 2018
|
5. Capital
|
|
491 million yen (as of May 28, 2019; includes capital reserve)
|
6. Business
|
|
Provider of robotics services and related services
|
|
|
About Toyoda Gosei
Established in 1949 and headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture,
Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty manufacturer of rubber and
plastic automotive parts. Today, the Toyoda Gosei Group provides a
variety of high-quality products internationally, with a network of
approximately 100 plants and offices in 17 countries and regions.
Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and leading-edge
technologies, Toyoda Gosei aims to grow as a global company that acts
flexibly and swiftly in today’s dramatically changing business
environment, delivering the highest levels of satisfaction to customers
worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the environment.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190609005018/en/