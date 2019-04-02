Toyoda Gosei to Exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2019

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2019, to be held in
Shanghai, China on April 16–25. The Toyoda Gosei booth will display
products for use in EVs and other electrified vehicles and autonomous
driving, as well as a range of automotive parts that contribute to
safety, well-being and comfort. Toyoda Gosei will quickly meet the needs
of local customers in the key market which is expected to experience
further growth.
Main exhibits
1. Autonomous driving
Next-generation front module (concept model)
Systems that sense the surroundings using cameras and LIDAR to support
autonomous driving are integrated into radiator grilles and other
exterior parts, providing both attractive design and safety functions.
“Exterior communication lamps” with LEDs that inform people nearby of
upcoming vehicle operations are also included.
Next-generation cockpit module (concept model)
This module creates relaxing interior spaces while much of the driving
is left to the vehicle. They are equipped with instrument panels and
console boxes that function as human-machine interfaces, while
next-generation steering wheels are equipped with cameras, sensors and
other functions to detect the driver’s condition.
2. Electrified vehicles
Cooling system mock-up (concept model)
This mock-up provides suggestions for the use of plastic cooling pipes
to optimize battery and motor cooling systems. Making these pipes of
plastic also contributes to lighter vehicle weight.
Plastic battery cases
Plastic battery cases provide a cooling function for longer battery life
and insulating function for safety. They are already used on the
Corolla/Levin PHV sold in China.
About Toyoda Gosei
Established in 1949 and headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture,
Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty manufacturer of rubber and
plastic automotive parts. Today, the Toyoda Gosei Group provides a
variety of high-quality products internationally, with a network of
approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries and regions.
Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and leading-edge
technologies, Toyoda Gosei aims to grow as a global company that acts
flexibly and swiftly in today’s dramatically changing business
environment, delivering the highest levels of satisfaction to customers
worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the environment.
