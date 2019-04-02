Log in
Toyoda Gosei to Exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2019

04/02/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2019, to be held in Shanghai, China on April 16–25. The Toyoda Gosei booth will display products for use in EVs and other electrified vehicles and autonomous driving, as well as a range of automotive parts that contribute to safety, well-being and comfort. Toyoda Gosei will quickly meet the needs of local customers in the key market which is expected to experience further growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005289/en/

Toyoda Gosei booth (image) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Main exhibits

1. Autonomous driving

Next-generation front module (concept model)

Systems that sense the surroundings using cameras and LIDAR to support autonomous driving are integrated into radiator grilles and other exterior parts, providing both attractive design and safety functions. “Exterior communication lamps” with LEDs that inform people nearby of upcoming vehicle operations are also included.

Next-generation cockpit module (concept model)

This module creates relaxing interior spaces while much of the driving is left to the vehicle. They are equipped with instrument panels and console boxes that function as human-machine interfaces, while next-generation steering wheels are equipped with cameras, sensors and other functions to detect the driver’s condition.

2. Electrified vehicles

Cooling system mock-up (concept model)

This mock-up provides suggestions for the use of plastic cooling pipes to optimize battery and motor cooling systems. Making these pipes of plastic also contributes to lighter vehicle weight.

Plastic battery cases

Plastic battery cases provide a cooling function for longer battery life and insulating function for safety. They are already used on the Corolla/Levin PHV sold in China.

About Toyoda Gosei

Established in 1949 and headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts. Today, the Toyoda Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products internationally, with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and leading-edge technologies, Toyoda Gosei aims to grow as a global company that acts flexibly and swiftly in today’s dramatically changing business environment, delivering the highest levels of satisfaction to customers worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the environment.


© Business Wire 2019
