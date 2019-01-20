Toyota, Nike, Venezuela: This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 3 0 01/20/2019 | 09:12am EST Send by mail :

Welcome back to our weekly recap of financial Tweets. We've got news about Toyota, Nike, Venezuela and more, so here goes: this week's selection of 7 trending financial Tweets.







#7. Global debt record



$244 trillion, that’s the world’s debt level. According to an analysis by the Institute of International Finance, this is more than three times the size of the global economy, Bloomberg reports.



The International Monetary Fund has warned governments to control rising debt levels and to create buffers against future risks.



The world’s debt pile is hovering near a record at $244 trillion, which is more than three times the size of the global economy https://t.co/MHBdtXCLK2 — Bloomberg (@business) January 20, 2019

#6. Chinese growth



Another questionable record - this time from China - is expected on Monday. Analysts who have been polled by Reuters expect the Chinese economy to have grown by 6.4% in Q4 last year, slowing from the previous quarter’s 6.5%, CNBC reports.



If the analysts turn out to be right, China’s GDP for 2018 would come down to 6.6%, the lowest level since 1990.



China set to post slowest growth in 28 years in 2018, more stimulus seen https://t.co/yd1tfdvV1T — CNBC (@CNBC) January 20, 2019

#5. Nike’s auto-lacing shoe



That’s right, a shoe that auto laces. While some may say this is an unnecessary feature, it does solve a big problem for many pro players. Auto lacing means that they get to keep the same level of tightness for hours as they play the game, TechCrunch reports.



Hands-on with Nike's first self-lacing basketball shoe https://t.co/MKCP1N6tE6 — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) January 20, 2019

#4. Potential Ghosn successor



In a newspaper interview, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said that Michelin’s CEO Jean-Dominique Senard could be a good choice to lead Renault, Reuters reports.



Renault seems to be on the lookout for a replacement for Carlos Ghosn, who is still being held in custody in Japan following charges of alleged financial misconduct.



Michelin boss a possible successor to Ghosn at Renault - France finance minister https://t.co/fbuKkWDOuO pic.twitter.com/qxKggGf967 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 20, 2019

#3. The battle for Barclays



Barclays, Britain’s last remaining global investment bank, has been debating for years about whether or not it should maintain its investment arm. Now, Edward Bramson, an activist investor, is trying to force the issue, the Financial Times reports.



According to the FT, Bramson is campaigning for Barclays to be scaled back, saying it would be better if the bank focuses on its UK retail operation and its credit card business.



Investment banking: The battle for Barclays https://t.co/wTcGXChbh6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 20, 2019

#2. Toyota’s new Supra



Great news for fans of fast cars this week. At the Detroit Motor Show, Toyota finally unveiled its new Toyota Supra. The supercar was developed in collaboration with BMW, features 335 horsepower and will hit the dealership this summer, CNN reports.



The long-awaited 2020 Toyota Supra is here. It features 335 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. https://t.co/3hb7n6Buu8 pic.twitter.com/upU38zrI7e — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2019

#1. Free Venezuela!



A few hours after Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term as Venezuela’s president, people were banging heavy pots together as a form of protest, Bloomberg reports.



This seems to be a sign that the down-with-Maduro spark has been reignited. According to the same Bloomberg article, 35-year-old lawmaker Juan Guaido has declared he is ready to assume the presidency himself, hence soaring to political rock-star status.



Free Venezuela! Protests against President Maduro ring out in Caracas after years of silence and fear https://t.co/FxAZQ8Phuk — Bloomberg (@business) January 20, 2019

There you have it, the third week of 2019 all captured in Tweets. As always, we’ll continue to track Twitter and bring you the top financial micro-messages from the web. See you back here next Friday.





Source: www.scoopnest.com

