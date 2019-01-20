Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Toyota, Panasonic setting up EV battery JV amid rising China competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 10:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corp President Toyoda and Panasonic Corp President Tsuga attend a joint news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp are set to launch a joint venture next year to produce batteries for electric vehicles (EV) in an effort to compete with Chinese rivals, a source familiar with the matter said.

The joint venture, to be owned 51 percent by Toyota and the rest by Panasonic, could also provide batteries to Toyota's EV technology partners Mazda Corp and Subaru Corp, the source said on Sunday.

The source declined to be identified because the talks on the joint venture are private.

A joint venture would build on the agreement that the pair announced in late 2017 on joint development of batteries with higher energy density in a prismatic cell arrangement.

A Toyota spokesman said the two companies have been working on the battery partnership announced in 2017 and declined to comment further. Panasonic made the same comment in a statement.

The two companies may announce the joint venture plan as early as this week, according to the source.

The battery joint venture will help Toyota achieve an annual sales target of around 1 million zero-emission battery EVs and fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs) by 2030.

It will also give Panasonic cost and scale advantages in battery production at a time when China's Contemporary Amperex Technology has grown to be on par with the long-time industry leader on the back of the rapidly growing home market.

Panasonic, the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla Inc current production models, could also reduce its heavy reliance on the U.S. EV maker whose production delays previously weighed on the Japanese company's earnings.

Panasonic is set to lose its exclusivity as Tesla plans to source cell production locally at a new auto plant in Shanghai, "most likely from several companies" including Panasonic, Elon Musk, Tesla chief executive, tweeted in November.

The reported joint venture plan boosted shares of Panasonic by as much as 4 percent on Monday, whereas Toyota shares were almost flat.

Under the planned joint venture, Panasonic would shift most of its prismatic battery-related equipment and facilities in Japan and China to the joint venture, while those producing batteries for Tesla will remain under the company, the source said.

Panasonic already makes prismatic batteries for Toyota, whereas for Tesla it makes cylindrical batteries of a type similar to those used in laptops.

It's not clear yet how Panasonic would supply its prismatic batteries to other automotive clients, which include Honda Motor and Ford Motor.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Maki Shiraki; Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.63% 8.58 Delayed Quote.12.16%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.28% 3215 End-of-day quote.14.82%
MAZDA MOTOR CORP 1.67% 1190 End-of-day quote.8.28%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1.29% 1058.5 End-of-day quote.10.26%
SUBARU CORP 1.14% 2535 End-of-day quote.11.33%
TESLA -12.97% 302.26 Delayed Quote.-9.18%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.12% 6798 End-of-day quote.10.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46pChina December aluminum production surges to record monthly high
RE
11:46pChina's December property investment slows in sign of fatigue for key GDP driver
RE
11:22pCHINA SHOULD BOOST BANKS' ACTIVE SUPPORT FOR ECONOMY : central bank official
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14pDollar firm near two-week high, risk appetite unfazed by weak China GDP
RE
11:12pOil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
RE
11:11pDollar firm near 2-week high, risk appetite unfazed by weak China GDP
RE
11:09pOil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
RE
11:09pOil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : denies media report on accord to extract lithium
2Oil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
3Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
4KIN MINING NL : Retraction Statement
5NEM INSURANCE PLC : NEM INSURANCE : Rises 43% as AFIG Funds Acquire 29.9% Stake

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.