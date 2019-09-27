Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Toyota deepens Japan partnerships with Subaru stake boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 10:15am BST
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will raise its stake in Subaru Corp to 20% from around 17%, the two Japanese automakers said on Friday, as they leverage their scale to better compete in developing new vehicle technologies.

The investment comes a month after Toyota and another smaller Japanese automaker, Suzuki Motor Corp, said they would take small equity stakes in each other.

Such tie-ups highlight how automakers are scrambling to chase scale, manage costs and boost development required to develop self-driving cars, electric vehicles and new mobility services which are upending the global auto industry.

"In this once-in-a-century period of profound transformation, by strengthening their bonds and aligning their capabilities, Toyota and Subaru aim ... to make ever-better cars," Toyota said in a statement.

Traditional car makers, especially smaller ones such as Subaru and Suzuki, are struggling to meet the fast pace of change in an industry which is shifting to a business model of providing transportation services from simply selling cars to drivers.

In a statement, Toyota, whose annual global vehicle sales are 10 times that of Subaru, said its investment would amount to up to 80 billion yen ($742 million) based on Subaru's stock market value. The smaller automaker will reciprocate by buying a stake in Toyota of equal value.

"The plan appears to be to ultimately make Subaru a fully owned subsidiary, to help create a 'mega Toyota'. This is the first step towards that," said Takeshi Miyao, managing director of consultancy Carnorama. "It's all about building scale."


(Graphic: Toyota's stakeholdings in partner automakers -https://tmsnrt.rs/2nKhOEZ

JOINING FORCES

Car makers around the world are joining forces to slash development and manufacturing costs of new technology. Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen have said they will spend billions of dollars to jointly develop electric and self-driving vehicles.

Friday's deal cements Subaru's place in Toyota's expanding group of Japanese partners, which include Mazda Motor Corp and Yamaha Motor Co.

Rival Nissan Motor Co has an alliance with France's Renault, although that has been shaken following the ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, and with Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Honda Motor Co has a tie-up with General Motors.

Subaru, which produces the Outback and Forester SUVs, is known for its horizontally placed boxer engines, along with its EyeSight autonomous driver assist and all-wheel-drive technologies.

In recent years it has departed from selling cars as high-performance machines, marketing them instead as lifestyle products using an approach which has been successful in the United States, its biggest market.

The two automakers in June said they planned to jointly develop an electric sport-utility vehicle on a platform produced together, to share costs.

Toyota seems to be keen on investing in smaller, domestic automakers, rather than forging cross-border tie-ups like some of its rivals.

It has been building its holding in Subaru since first acquiring a 9.5% stake in the company, then called Fuji Heavy Industries, in 2005. Its current 17% stake makes Toyota the biggest shareholder.

Toyota shares ended 0.77% lower on Friday and Subaru fell 0.74%.

(Corrects currency conversion, paragraph 6.)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu; additional reporting by Chris Gallagher; writing by David Dolan and Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely)

By Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1.35% 2898.5 End-of-day quote.3.52%
MAZDA MOTOR CORP 1.18% 987.2 End-of-day quote.-10.17%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.80% 501 End-of-day quote.-12.41%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.86% 711.8 End-of-day quote.-16.86%
RENAULT 0.08% 52.99 Real-time Quote.-2.97%
SUBARU CORP 2.19% 3128 End-of-day quote.37.37%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 1.42% 4558 End-of-day quote.-15.07%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 1.14% 7426 End-of-day quote.20.16%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.59% 154.56 Delayed Quote.10.60%
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.33% 1977 End-of-day quote.-5.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND : Minister Skinnari invites EU trade ministers to an informal lunch discussion in Brussels
PU
05:31aOil prices headed for weekly loss on demand jitters
RE
05:30aOil prices headed for weekly loss on demand jitters
RE
05:29aU.S. sanctions firm it says provides jet fuel to Russia in Syria
RE
05:26aMarathon backs CEO amid calls for his ouster
RE
05:23aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : PBC Issues RMB10 Billion of Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong
PU
05:21aFurther weak growth enough to justify rate cut - BoE's Saunders
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aToyota deepens Japan partnerships with Subaru stake boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
2BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Wind turbine maker Vestas to lay off 600 people
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group