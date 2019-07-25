Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Toyota to invest $600 million in China's Didi, new JV to develop mobility services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Didi Chuxing driver prepares to open the application in his car in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest $600 million (£481 million ) in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing as well as a new joint venture as the companies seek to develop connected and electric vehicle technologies in China.

The move accelerates a trend in China which has seen automakers launch their own ride-hailing services, and ride-hailing firms such as Didi team with automakers to develop purpose-built cars for their services.

It also comes as the auto and communications industries develop the next generation of connected vehicle technologies, including self-driving and so-called vehicle-to-everything technology, with the advancement of 5G network technology.

Toyota said the new joint venture would include the Japanese automaker's Chinese partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC), and would see the companies combining services and technologies to work on fleet management, car maintenance and car rental services.

That collaboration will utilise Toyota's connected technologies and next-generation battery electric vehicles, Toyota's Executive Vice President Shigeki Tomoyama said in a statement.

Toyota, which has said it aims to get half of its global sales from electrified vehicles by 2025, has tapped Chinese battery makers including Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) and BYD Co Ltd to aid it in the shift to electricity-powered cars. The move is in line with global regulations and a push among automakers to develop the new-energy vehicle industry.

It has also said it would set up a joint venture to develop connected vehicles with Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp.

TIES WITH AUTOMAKERS

Toyota and Didi on Thursday did not specify whether their collaboration will involve car design or manufacturing, which is part of Didi's goal to ultimately develop purpose-built cars for its services.

Toyota and Didi have previously teamed up on other vehicle projects and services for Didi drivers.

Didi has also set up ventures with Volkswagen AG, BYD and BAIC' new-energy vehicle unit.

Sources told Reuters in June that Didi was in talks with Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China partner, Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd, to form another fleet-management venture.

A source familiar with the matter also told Reuters that Chinese electric vehicle maker Lixiang, previously known as CHJ, is working with Didi to build a car model for mobility services.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.72% 159.9 Delayed Quote.14.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aChina and U.S. trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai July 30-31
RE
03:41aChina solar production surges in H1 as exports rise - assn
RE
03:39aINSURANCE EUROPE AISBL : Pensions must be exempted from financial transaction tax
PU
03:35aNamibia plans to add 220 MW to electricity grid by 2023
RE
03:34aIMF says Egypt can draw final $2 bln from $12 bln loan program
RE
03:29aEUROPE : LVMH, InBev lift European shares ahead of ECB meeting
RE
03:28aRussia's Sberbank and Mail.ru to form JV in transportation, food
RE
03:28aWith finger on trigger, ECB aims at more stimulus
RE
03:25aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Refinery Catalyst Market worth $8.0 billion by 2022
PU
03:25aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Bromine Market worth $4.0 billion by 2022
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q2 and Half Year 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group