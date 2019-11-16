Toys Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Early Nerf, Fisher Price, VTech, Hatchimals & PAW Patrol Toy Sales Researched by Saver Trends

Compare early Black Friday 2019 toy deals and save now on Nerf guns, PAW Patrol vehicles, VTech learning toys, Calico Critters figures & Fisher Price baby toys

The best early children’s toy deals for Black Friday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Saver Trends. Links to the top early VTech, Calico Critters, Melissa and Doug, Imaginext, Fisher Price and Nerf toy deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best Toys deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time.

Toys are still popular gift items for children, even with the proliferation of smartphones and computers. The Imaginext Transforming Batmobile is a favorite for toddlers because of the remote control feature. Fisher Price toys like the Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace by Little People are a top pick for kids below 5 too. Melissa and Doug and VTech have a nice selection of educational toys including puzzles and puppets. Calico Critters, like Hatchimals, are famous for being adorable. Paw Patrol toys are both cute and educational as puppies teach about jobs.

What price drops does Black Friday offer? Black Friday deals typically provide buyers with large savings for a limited time. The discounts during Black Friday are higher on average than at any other annual event. For example, electronics normally tagged at $50 to $100 were offered at an average of 36% off during Black Friday in 2016, according to Profitero.

Top retailers typically announce their best deals online, including online-exclusive discounts. This makes online shopping more and more attractive to holiday shoppers compared to heading into stores.

