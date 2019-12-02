Log in
Toys Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Fisher-Price, PAW Patrol, Nerf, VTech & Hatchimals Toy Sales Rounded Up by Save Bubble

12/02/2019 | 02:51am EST

Here’s a review of the top toys deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on Calico Critters, Hatchimals & Imaginext toys

Compare the best Cyber Monday 2019 toys deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Nerf guns, Hatchimals pets, VTech educational toys, PAW Patrol playsets, Calico Critters dollhouses and Fisher-Price Imaginext action figures are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Save Bubble.

Best Toys deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Toys that stimulate interaction allow children to develop their social skills and build their confidence. Hatchimals, Paw Patrol, and Calico Critters are colorful, cute toys that children will enjoy having with them all the time. Imaginext action figures let children create stories with the style of play. Vtech toy vehicles and Nerf guns allow safe play time with other children. Toy brand Fisher-Price helps babies and toddlers with their motor skills and cognitive development.

What are Cyber Monday deals? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday enables shoppers to take advantage of more impressive online deals, particularly on computers and electronics items.

Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
