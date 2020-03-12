Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Toys 'R' Us Creditor Trust Sues Former Owners Over Losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:19pm EDT

By Soma Biswas

A bankruptcy trust for creditors who lost money in the Toys "R" Us Inc. bankruptcy sued former Chief Executive David Brandon and several directors tied to owners Bain Capital LP, KKR & Co. and Vornado Realty Trust, alleging they siphoned money out of the company before it went under.

The lawsuit also accused Mr. Brandon and other Toys "R" Us executives and board members of conspiring to keep the company's suppliers in the dark about its dire financial straits in the months before it collapsed. As a result, suppliers and other creditors lost $800 million, according to the complaint.

Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy in September 2017 and liquidated in March 2018, leaving behind a pile of unpaid bills, mostly to vendors.

Bob Bodian, an attorney who represents the Toys "R" Us executives and directors, said they "acted in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders."

The lawsuit is a "misguided effort to pressure insurance carriers to pay meritless claims," he said.

When Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017, the company touted its access to $3.1 billion in bankruptcy loans but quickly defaulted on the loan, leaving many suppliers and other creditors with $800 million in unpaid bills, the largest amount ever in a chapter 11 case, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint said the company continued to buy goods from vendors on credit even once it became clear to Mr. Brandon and other Toys "R" Us directors that access to financing would dry up because of a disastrous holiday selling season. Between December 2017 and March 14, 2018, Toys "R" Us placed $600 million of orders on credit, at the instruction of the company's board, while telling suppliers that the company would emerge from bankruptcy, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also focused on nearly $18 million in fees allegedly paid to the company's owners between 2014 and 2017. Mr. Brandon had a cozy relationship with Bain Capital, including the ability to invest in Bain's funds without paying the standard fees, according to emails cited in the complaint.

Mr. Brandon allegedly did business favors for Bain unrelated to his role at Toys "R" Us, such as helping to set up a meeting with the founder of the Jimmy John's sandwich chain, the complaint said. It argued these ties should have disqualified Mr. Brandon from approving the payment of advisory fees to Bain.

The lawsuit said Mr. Brandon paid a nearly $2.8 million bonus to himself a few days before Toys "R" Us filed for chapter 11, fearing a bankruptcy court wouldn't approve such a bonus.

Bain Co-Chairman Joshua Bekenstein and KKR executive Paul Raether also are among executives and directors named as defendants.

A group of hedge-fund managers, including Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, that took control of the remnants of Toys "R" Us through the bankruptcy has since revived the business, running stores with the Toys "R" Us branding.

Write to Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:06pU.S. excludes some Chinese medical products from tariffs
RE
09:05pSouth Korea central bank discussing possible emergency meeting to cut policy rate
RE
09:05pJuul co-founder James Monsees plans to leave
RE
09:01pTaiwan ready to intervene in markets, finance minister says
RE
08:59pDollar shines as pandemic drives rush for liquid assets
RE
08:50pWashington state repeals pro-Boeing tax break; U.S. hopes to avoid EU tariffs
RE
08:50pAIRBUS : End of Washington state tax break of Boeing just 'initial step'
RE
08:50pGhana, Gabon confirm first cases of coronavirus
RE
08:45pPacific nations employ island fortress tactics to combat coronavirus spread
RE
08:44pSoftBank Group to buy back as much as 7 percent of its shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : reopens all its branded stores in China
2SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : , Broadcom Among Tech Companies Seeing Mixed Coronavirus Impac..
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : NO MORE NUT RAGE: activist fund takes on family-controlled Korean Air
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ford takes aim at Jeep with new Bronco SUVs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group