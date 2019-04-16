Trace Medical : & SunMED Medical Solutions Announce Exclusive Partnership Agreement

Trace Medical, a national leader in ventilation rentals based in
Whitmore Lake, Michigan and SunMED Medical Solutions (“SunMED”) based in
Marlton, NJ have executed an exclusive long-term Network Administration
Agreement to provide ventilator rentals to the entire SunMED Managed
Care Organization (“MCO”) Network, Workers Compensation and Medicaid
customer base of over 500 providers.
Elliot Campbell, Senior Vice President of Trace Medical, stated, “The
partnership with Trace and SunMED allows Trace to provide significant
opportunity to our current customer base while further
distinguishing ourselves from our competitors. SunMED is an industry
leader with extensive experience in this market. We are thrilled to
partner with them to offer an additional revenue stream to our expanding
customer base.”
“Trace Medical and SunMED share a strong commitment to pursuing
innovation on behalf of our providers and their patients,” said Bill
Lobosco, President and Co-Founder of SunMED. “This partnership will
reduce patient costs by giving them greater access to high quality
in-network benefits, as well as deliver a single point of service for
patients across the national SunMED network.”
Greg Apostolou, Chief Financial Officer of Trace Medical, also stated,
“We are very excited about the partnership with SunMED. This
relationship provides a perfect platform to link the resources of our
customers with managed care and other payer programs through SunMED.
With revenue opportunities for SunMED, Trace, and its customers, it’s
clearly a win for all parties.”
About Trace Medical
Founded in 2004, Trace Medical is a national leader in ventilation
rentals throughout the continuum of care, including skilled nursing
facilities, rehabilitation facilities, hospice, and HME providers. For
more information, please visit www.TraceMedical.com
About SunMED
Founded in 2002 as a provider of advanced in-home medical equipment for
patients of all ages and conditions. SunMED’s services have expanded
nationally and it is a nationally-recognized leader in lymphedema
support, as well as providing segment-leading services in complex areas
such as negative pressure wound care, light therapy, external cochlear
sound processors, and breast and mastectomy services. Learn more at www.SunMEDmedical.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005077/en/