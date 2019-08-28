Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TraceGains Wins Endorsement as Official Supply Chain Automation Partner for SupplySide West

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

PHOENIX, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets has endorsed TraceGains, the leader in cloud-based compliance, quality, and new product development software for the CPG industry, as the official Supply Chain Automation Partner of SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America, set for Oct. 15-19 in Las Vegas.

The annual trade show attracts more than 17,000 decision makers from the global food, beverage, and supplement market who gather to find suppliers, identify market trends, discuss industry issues, and network with peers.

“TraceGains addresses many of the challenges companies face in managing complex supply chains,” said Jon Benninger, Informa VP & Market Leader for SupplySide. “Our hope is that we can introduce more companies to these solutions that automate and improve regulatory compliance, supplier management, product quality, and time to market.”

Nearly a third of the more than 1,300 suppliers exhibiting at SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America are already in TraceGains Market Hub, and many of the leading consumer product brands and manufacturers in attendance use TraceGains to manage their supply chains.

“We’re proud to work with Informa to promote supply chain trust and transparency at SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “North American manufacturers and brands use Market Hub to find qualified suppliers who are prepared to satisfy supply chain safety and transparency requirements. In the months leading up to the show, we’ll highlight existing suppliers, and encourage new suppliers to sign-up.”

Exhibitors who participate in Market Hub will be given the opportunity to enhance their listing to promote their participation in SupplySide West and Food Ingredients North America. Likewise, exhibitors in Market Hub will be able to display a digital badge in the SupplySide official show directory (www.supplysideconnect.com) to promote the fact that their company is already up and running with TraceGains, which simplifies information exchange between supply chain partners. Exhibitors not already using Market Hub are urged to create a free profile (https://www.tracegains.com/login).

To learn more about TraceGains solutions, visit www.tracegains.com.

To learn more about SupplySide West or to register to attend, visit www.supplysideshow.com.

About TraceGains
TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development solutions for the CPG industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow without adding resources.

About Informa
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions.

Contact: 
Carrie Kocik                
SupplySide
Public Relations
617-694-5971
supplysidepr@informa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pSERVICESOURCE : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01:16pOver 200 U.S. footwear companies urge Trump to scrap proposed tariff hike
RE
01:16pWSP Global extends buying spree as it moves to overtake SNC-Lavalin
AQ
01:16pGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S : Purchase of shares
AQ
01:16pCFT : Notice concerning variation of the share capital
PU
01:16pHYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING : Nuvera to Produce and Sell 45-Kilowatt Fuel Cell Engine for Vehicles
PR
01:15pGALAXY GAMING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:15pMacro Enterprises Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
01:15pDENTSU : to Buy Marketing Shop MuteSix in a Bid for Startup Clients
DJ
01:12pLive Global Broadcast and Regional Events Will Showcase Women-Led Startups to Investors, Hosted by Women's Startup Lab in Silicon Valley
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
4FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group