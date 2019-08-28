TraceGains Wins Endorsement as Official Supply Chain Automation Partner for SupplySide West

PHOENIX, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets has endorsed TraceGains, the leader in cloud-based compliance, quality, and new product development software for the CPG industry, as the official Supply Chain Automation Partner of SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America, set for Oct. 15-19 in Las Vegas.



The annual trade show attracts more than 17,000 decision makers from the global food, beverage, and supplement market who gather to find suppliers, identify market trends, discuss industry issues, and network with peers.

“TraceGains addresses many of the challenges companies face in managing complex supply chains,” said Jon Benninger, Informa VP & Market Leader for SupplySide. “Our hope is that we can introduce more companies to these solutions that automate and improve regulatory compliance, supplier management, product quality, and time to market.”

Nearly a third of the more than 1,300 suppliers exhibiting at SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America are already in TraceGains Market Hub, and many of the leading consumer product brands and manufacturers in attendance use TraceGains to manage their supply chains.

“We’re proud to work with Informa to promote supply chain trust and transparency at SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “North American manufacturers and brands use Market Hub to find qualified suppliers who are prepared to satisfy supply chain safety and transparency requirements. In the months leading up to the show, we’ll highlight existing suppliers, and encourage new suppliers to sign-up.”

Exhibitors who participate in Market Hub will be given the opportunity to enhance their listing to promote their participation in SupplySide West and Food Ingredients North America. Likewise, exhibitors in Market Hub will be able to display a digital badge in the SupplySide official show directory ( www.supplysideconnect.com ) to promote the fact that their company is already up and running with TraceGains, which simplifies information exchange between supply chain partners. Exhibitors not already using Market Hub are urged to create a free profile ( https://www.tracegains.com/login ).

To learn more about TraceGains solutions, visit www.tracegains.com .

To learn more about SupplySide West or to register to attend, visit www.supplysideshow.com .

About TraceGains

TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development solutions for the CPG industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow without adding resources.

About Informa

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions.

