Track Group Reports 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
08/09/2019 | 05:20pm EDT
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2019 (the "Q3 FY19"). In Q3 FY19, the Company posted (i) record revenue of $9.0M, an increase of 17% over the same period last year, (ii) record operating income of $0.6M compared to an operating loss of $0.7M for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 ("Q3 FY18"), (iii) adjusted EBITDA of $1.9M, up 67% compared to Q3 FY18, and (iv) a cash balance at June 30, 2019 of $6.9M, representing an increase of 26% over September 30, 2018 and up 21% compared to March 31, 2019 as well as the highest balance since September 2014.
"For our quarter ended June 30, 2019, I am proud that Track Group generated the highest ever quarterly revenue, gross profit, and operating income in the Company's history," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO. "I would like to thank our employees, customers and partners for all of their efforts in making this happen."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Quarterly revenue of $9.0M in Q3 FY19, up 17% over Q3 FY18 of $7.7M. Revenue for the 9 months ended June 30, 2019 ("9M FY19") of $25.3M was up approximately 12% compared to revenue of $22.5M for the 9 months ended June 30, 2018 ("9M FY18").
- Quarterly gross profit of $4.8M in Q3 FY19, up 14% over Q3 FY18 of $4.2M. Gross Profit for 9M FY19 was $13.9 million, up 10% compared to Gross Profit of $12.7 million for 9M FY18.
- Total operating expense for Q3 FY19 of $4.2M is down 16% versus Q3 FY18's $4.9M of operating expenses. The drop in quarterly operating expense when combined with Q3 FY19 gross profit of $4.8M led to the highest quarterly operating income in the Company's history of $640K, which is a dramatic turnaround of 187% compared to the $738K operating loss for Q3 FY18. For 9M FY19, operating income was $306K compared to loss from operations of $1,779K for 9M FY18, representing an improvement of 117%.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the Q3 FY19 finished at $1.9M, up 67% compared to $1.2M for Q3 FY18. Adjusted EBITDA for 9M FY19 of $5.3M, up approximately 32% vs $4.0M for 9M FY18.
- The cash balance of $6.9M at June 30, 2019 is up 26% compared to a balance of $5.4M at September 30, 2018 and up 21% over the March 31, 2019 cash balance of $5.7M and the highest level in nearly five years.
- The Net loss attributable to common shareholders for Q3 FY19 was $0.1M compared to a net loss of $1.9M in Q3 FY18, an improvement of approximately 96%. The net loss attributable to shareholders for the 9M FY19 was $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in 9M FY18 representing an improvement of approximately 55%.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
Actual
Outlook
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
Revenue:
$ 29.7M
$ 30.6M
$ 33-37M
$ 36-40M
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
12.2%
19.2%
18-23%
21-26%
About Track Group, Inc.
Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.
The company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQX exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non- GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").
The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.
TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
2019
September
30,
2018
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$ 6,878,916
$ 5,446,557
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,542,103 and $3,152,966, respectively
5,533,258
5,978,896
Note receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $234,733 at September 30, 2018
-
-
Prepaid expense and other
1,374,236
1,270,043
Inventory, net of reserves of $26,934, respectively
253,238
277,119
Total current assets
14,039,648
12,972,615
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,235,720 and $1,999,222, respectively
741,641
745,475
Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $6,215,061 and $5,325,654, respectively
2,619,670
3,162,542
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $13,608,444 and $12,016,512, respectively
22,283,352
23,253,054
Goodwill
8,123,550
8,076,759
Other assets
124,522
145,839
Total assets
$ 47,932,383
$ 48,356,284
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 2,424,626
$ 2,518,030
Accrued liabilities
12,209,866
10,333,103
Current portion of long-term debt
30,437,825
30,437,810
Total current liabilities
45,072,317
43,288,943
Long-term debt, net of current portion
3,399,644
3,428,975
Total liabilities
48,471,961
46,717,918
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,401,650 shares outstanding, respectively
1,140
1,140
Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding
-
-
Paid in capital
302,230,868
302,102,866
Accumulated deficit
(301,657,263)
(299,495,370)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,114,323)
(970,270)
Total equity (deficit)
(539,578)
1,638,366
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$ 47,932,383
$ 48,356,284
TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Revenue:
Monitoring and other related services
$ 7,904,015
$ 7,549,779
23,841,746
$ 22,062,789
Product sales and other
1,051,449
129,196
1,416,495
423,056
Total revenue
8,955,464
7,678,975
25,258,241
22,485,845
Cost of revenue:
Monitoring, products and other related services
3,661,470
3,039,755
9,827,373
8,409,604
Depreciation and amortization
500,704
432,952
1,512,583
1,377,760
Total cost of revenue
4,162,174
3,472,707
11,339,956
9,787,364
Gross profit
4,793,290
4,206,268
13,918,285
12,698,481
Operating expense:
General & administrative
2,725,991
3,703,869
9,464,332
10,856,950
Selling & marketing
556,122
466,048
1,637,026
1,394,778
Research & development
350,532
254,060
954,276
600,814
Depreciation & amortization
521,013
520,639
1,556,378
1,624,916
Total operating expense
4,153,658
4,944,616
13,612,012
14,477,458
Income (loss) from operations
639,632
(738,348)
306,273
(1,778,977)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(597,623)
(594,452)
(1,783,210)
(2,074,245)
Currency exchange rate gain(loss)
201,972
(166,586)
(134,795)
(442,706)
Other income, net
-
3,733
143
21,199
Total other income (expense)
(395,651)
(757,305)
(1,917,862)
(2,495,752)
Loss before income taxes
243,981
(1,495,653)
(1,611,589)
(4,274,729)
Income tax expense
313,328
360,807
457,335
360,807
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
(69,347)
(1,856,460)
(2,068,924)
(4,635,536)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
15,255
(861,637)
(144,053)
(431,186)
Comprehensive loss
$ (54,092)
$ (2,718,097)
$ (2,212,977)
$ (5,066,722)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$ (0.01)
$ (0.17)
$ (0.18)
$ (0.44)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
11,251,650
10,885,444
11,200,551
10,608,127
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$ (69)
$(1,857)
$ (2,069)
$ (4,636)
Interest expense, net
597
594
1,783
2,074
Depreciation and amortization
1,022
953
3,069
3,003
Income taxes (1)
313
361
457
361
Board compensation and stock-based compensation
95
356
353
1,701
Foreign exchange expense
(202)
167
135
443
Other charges, net (2)
185
589
1,549
1,045
Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,941
$1,163
$ 5,277
$ 3,991
Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue
21.7%
15.1%
20.9%
17.7%
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Non-GAAP EPS (in $000's, except share data)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$ (69)
$ (1,857)
$ (2,069)
$ (4,636)
Interest expense, net
597
594
1,783
2,074
Depreciation and amortization
1,022
953
3,069
3,003
Income taxes (1)
313
361
457
361
Board compensation and stock-based compensation
95
356
353
1701
Foreign exchange expense
(202)
167
135
443
Other charges, net (2)
185
589
1,549
1,045
Non GAAP net income to common shareholders
$ 1,941
$ 1,163
$ 5,277
$ 3,991
Weighted average common shares outstanding
11,251,650
10,885,444
11,200,551
10,608,127
Non-GAAP earnings per share
$ 0.17
$ 0.11
$ 0.47
$ 0.38
(1)
Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.
(2)
Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/track-group-reports-3rd-quarter-fiscal-2019-financial-results-300899631.html
SOURCE Track Group, Inc.
© PRNewswire 2019
