Track My Medicine : Announces Beta Testing of New Medical Cannabis Platform

Track My Medicine, a Silicon Valley startup, has announced that they are now accepting beta users for their new medical cannabis platform. As the popularity of cannabis continues to grow, medical professionals need a tool to help find the most effective cannabinoid profiles and dosages for their patients. Using this innovative technology, physicians can find out exactly what treatments will work best for their own patients.

The platform consists of two interlocking components: A web portal that physicians use to create cannabis-specific treatment plans and an easy-to-use app for patients to report treatment feedback.

The app allows physicians to build long term relationships with their patients and facilitate the conversation around each patient's treatment progress.

As the platform grows, a more complete picture of what compounds are working for different conditions will emerge. Track My Medicine will be able to start seeing insights into market-use trends and identify the most effective treatment paths based on the cases of other medical professionals treating similar patients.

Track My Medicine was founded by CEO, Vijay Mutyala, who has a decade of implementing interoperable information systems across various industries.

“Going forward, we plan to open our data networks to allow all types of health providers to share patient data over a secure, interoperable network” – Vijay Mutyala, CEO Track My Medicine

Track My Medicine is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and works with a national network of physicians to test and implement their new technology to help patients live better lives.

Licensed medical professionals interested in beta testing should reach out to info@trackmymedicine.com for more information. Spaces are limited.

website: https://trackmymedicine.com

contact: media@trackmymedicine.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005208/en/