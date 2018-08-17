Track & Trace Solutions: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast 2017-2018 to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Track and Trace Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Track and Trace Solutions market accounted for $1.35 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, growth in the medical devices & pharmaceutical industries and rising number of packaging related product recalls are some key factors driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with serialization and aggregation is restraining the market growth.

Amongst technology, Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) segment is likely to witness significant market share over the forecast period. RFID in healthcare track and trace is growing at fast pace due to the increasing need for smart packaging in this sector. RFID technology delivers an immediate way to retrieve product information, track products in the supply chain, and offers assistance in order to avoid unnecessary costs associated with counterfeiting or theft of products.

By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period due to high occurrence of counterfeit drugs in the emerging countries like China & India. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthening their presence in emerging APAC countries.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Type

6 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Technology

7 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Application

8 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By End-User

9 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Xyntek Inc.

ACG Worldwide

Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP

Sea Vision

Antares Vision

Siemens AG

Zebra Technologies

Korber Medipak Systems

Adents International

METTLER Toledo International Inc.

Tracelink Inc.

Optel Group

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

Systech International

Axway Inc.

Pester pac automation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

Weber Marking Systems GmbH

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

