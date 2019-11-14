Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Track160 Closes $5 Million Series A Funding to Revolutionize Tracking and Analytics in Sports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:12am EST

ADvantage led the round, which will be used to grow the development team and expand into new geographies and markets.

Track160, the leading optical tracking based sports analytics company, announced a $5 million Series A funding round, led by the ADvantage Sports Tech Fund. ADvantage joins a seasoned group of strategic shareholders including the Bundesliga, Germany’s premier football league, REDDS Capital, Aaron Stone, Marc Rowan, among other private investors. Following the launch of its first product, Coach160, the company is currently serving football clubs in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Miky Tamir and Michael Birnboim, Track160 has developed a fully automated tracking solution for professional and amateur football teams. The company’s state of the art system uses simple portable cameras that can be set up at a single venue location to identify and track the players and ball in 3D throughout the match. This unique accuracy allows the company to deliver detailed insights on player fitness and a team’s tactical performance.

Track160’s CEO Doron Houminer said, “Professional clubs and athletes have long benefited from experts input during training and gameplay. This input is a major driver in maximizing performance and avoiding injury for any athlete. With our cutting edge deep learning technology, we are able to augment these measures and provide a holistic solution, unique metrics and unprecedented analysis to athletes and coaching staffs globally. Our team of computer vision and deep learning experts is only scratching the surface of what we will be able to do in football and beyond.”

Jeremy Pressman, Partner at ADvantage, noted, “What drew us to Doron and team was their unparalleled technology within the multi-billion dollar tracking and analytics market. The company's ability to enable affordable skeletal tracking and tactical analysis on readily available commercial cameras is game-changing and has wide application across broadcast and training.”

For more information visit: https://track160.com/

For press material, including photos of the founders and team, click here.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05aTOGA LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:05aAGEAGLE AERIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:05aCanlan Reports Q3 Revenue Growth, Continuation of Quarterly Dividend, and Completion of Fort Wayne Property Sale
NE
06:05aCANLAN ICE SPORTS : Reports Q3 Revenue Growth, Continuation of Quarterly Dividend, and Completion of Fort Wayne Property Sale
EQ
06:04aICONIX BRAND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:04aCNS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aRUBICON TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:03aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aPEN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5E.ON SE : RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group