Track160 Closes $5 Million Series A Funding to Revolutionize Tracking and Analytics in Sports

ADvantage led the round, which will be used to grow the development team and expand into new geographies and markets.

Track160, the leading optical tracking based sports analytics company, announced a $5 million Series A funding round, led by the ADvantage Sports Tech Fund. ADvantage joins a seasoned group of strategic shareholders including the Bundesliga, Germany’s premier football league, REDDS Capital, Aaron Stone, Marc Rowan, among other private investors. Following the launch of its first product, Coach160, the company is currently serving football clubs in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Miky Tamir and Michael Birnboim, Track160 has developed a fully automated tracking solution for professional and amateur football teams. The company’s state of the art system uses simple portable cameras that can be set up at a single venue location to identify and track the players and ball in 3D throughout the match. This unique accuracy allows the company to deliver detailed insights on player fitness and a team’s tactical performance.

Track160’s CEO Doron Houminer said, “Professional clubs and athletes have long benefited from experts input during training and gameplay. This input is a major driver in maximizing performance and avoiding injury for any athlete. With our cutting edge deep learning technology, we are able to augment these measures and provide a holistic solution, unique metrics and unprecedented analysis to athletes and coaching staffs globally. Our team of computer vision and deep learning experts is only scratching the surface of what we will be able to do in football and beyond.”

Jeremy Pressman, Partner at ADvantage, noted, “What drew us to Doron and team was their unparalleled technology within the multi-billion dollar tracking and analytics market. The company's ability to enable affordable skeletal tracking and tactical analysis on readily available commercial cameras is game-changing and has wide application across broadcast and training.”

