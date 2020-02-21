TrackInsight: All lights are green for US 20Y+ bonds

ETFs seeking to replicate US long term treasury indices, gathered in the US 20Y+ bonds segment on TrackInsight experienced a surge of inflows over yesterday’s market session with $+64,36M of new shares created on the primary market as well as a positive daily performance standing at +1,02%. This is the fifth consecutive session with positive flows. This brought the year-to-date cumulated performance to +7,27%. Investors have been increasing their exposure to the segment with $1,4Bn of new shares created over the same period. 12 funds replicating 3 indices are included for a total of $24,32Bn of assets under management.

