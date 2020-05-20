TrackInsight: All lights are green for emerging socially responsible ETFs

ETFs seeking to replicate emerging socially responsible indices experienced a great market session yesterday with +$19,12M of new shares from the primary market as well as ETFs climbing another +1,58%. This offsets last month’s losses and it brought the 30-day cumulative performance back in positive territory at +2,11%. Over the same period, investors increased their exposure to the segment with +$133,76M of cumulative flows. Year-to-date, ETFs are still down 24,55% and therefore remain at attractive levels in terms of price for investors. They poured $344,48M into the segment since the beginning of the year. 12 funds tracking 6 indices are included in the segment for a total of $1,69Bn of assets under management.