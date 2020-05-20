Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: All lights are green for emerging socially responsible ETFs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 10:00am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate emerging socially responsible indices experienced a great market session yesterday.

ETFs seeking to replicate emerging socially responsible indices experienced  a great market session yesterday with +$19,12M of new shares from the primary market as well as ETFs climbing another +1,58%. This offsets last month’s losses and it brought the 30-day cumulative performance back in positive territory at +2,11%. Over the same period, investors increased their exposure to the segment with +$133,76M of cumulative flows. Year-to-date, ETFs are still down 24,55% and therefore remain at attractive levels in terms of price for investors. They poured $344,48M into the segment since the beginning of the year. 12 funds tracking 6 indices are included in the segment for a total of $1,69Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news
10:13aEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Announces Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Claims in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
AQ
10:13aMERIDIAN MINING S E : announces technical review of stream sediment data
AQ
10:13aSIEMENS : Wind Denmark - Siemens Gamesa launches the world's largest wind turbine
AQ
10:13aPHILLIPS 66 : Uniper and Vitol's VPI Immingham enter MOU to develop decarbonisation project, Humber Zero
AQ
10:13aTECOGEN : and Ainsworth Announce Teaming Agreement
AQ
10:13aCOMPASS GOLD : Investor Conference Call and Review
AQ
10:13aKOOTENAY SILVER : Reports multiple high-grade silver intercepts including 1,585 gpt over 0.60 meters within 553 gpt over 2.9 meters
AQ
10:13aKORE MINING : Drills 76.5 Meters of 1.1 gt Gold at Surface in First Hole at FG Gold Project and Finds Quartz Veining below Existing Resource
AQ
10:13aBLIND CREEK RESOURCES : - applies to reprice warrants and grants options
AQ
10:13aHIGHFIELD RESOURCES : Exploration drill holes completed at muga, vipasca and sierra del perdon permit areas
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings
4Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group