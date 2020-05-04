TrackInsight: Australian stocks performance dips

The Australian stock market ended the last week sharply lower following the broad sell-off on Wall Street overnight. Despite three strong sessions during the week, the Australian stocks segment on TrackInsight lost 5,64% on Friday, wiping out most of the week’s gains. The segment ended the week 2,4% above its last Friday level , while it had closed 8% above on Thursday, April 30th. Australian stocks ETFs lost 27% so far in 2020 but they have been on the road to recovery for several weeks; in April, this segment of 62 ETFs progressed by 9,86%. Flows were also positive in April with investors pouring an extra $262 M in this segment, bringing the year-to-date cumulative inflow to $ 554M.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="ga('send', 'event', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '30534549');" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/52?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow&currency=usd&stamp=2020-05-01" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>