TrackInsight: Australian stocks performance dips

05/04/2020 | 10:00am EDT

The Australian stock market ended the last week sharply lower following the broad sell-off on Wall Street Thursday night.

The Australian stock market ended the last week sharply lower following the broad sell-off on Wall Street overnight. Despite three strong sessions during the week, the Australian stocks segment on TrackInsight lost 5,64% on Friday, wiping out most of the week’s gains. The segment ended the week 2,4% above its last Friday level , while it had closed 8% above on Thursday, April 30th. Australian stocks ETFs lost 27% so far in 2020 but they have been on the road to recovery for several weeks; in April, this segment of 62 ETFs progressed by 9,86%. Flows were also positive in April with investors pouring an extra $262 M in this segment, bringing the year-to-date cumulative inflow to $ 554M.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
