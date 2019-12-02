TrackInsight: Bad performance for Oil stocks

ETFs seeking to replicate the evolution of oil indices experienced a significant drop during Friday’s market session with a negative daily performance standing at -4,52%. Oil fell more than in the last two months amid bearish price outlook on future oil prices. Adel Abdul Mahdi, Iraqi Prime Minister, said last Friday that he would resign in response to anti government protests. Investors strongly believe this resignation will put an end to the ongoing oil production disruption meaning a oil output increase is bearish for prices. Ministers from the OPEC will meet in Vienna this week to decide on the policy to be adopted. Since the beginning of the year, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by +32%. Investors are considerably reducing their exposure to the segment in 2019 with year-to-date cumulated flows currently standing at $-1,2Bn. 16 funds replicating the performance of 10 indices are included in the segment for a total of $2,8Bn of assets under management.

