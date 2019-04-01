Log in
TrackInsight: Best quarter since 2014 for Chinese stocks

04/01/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Fridays surge in Chinese stocks allows them to wrap up the best quarter since 2014. Chinas equities have outrun every other national…

Friday’s surge in Chinese stocks allows them to wrap up the best quarter since 2014. China’s equities have outrun every other national market in the world in the three-month period. ETFs tracking China stocks indices posted an average performance of 37,4% year-to-date. On Friday, March 29th the 15 ETFs included in the Chinese All Caps stocks segment increased by 4,27%, supported by the current momentum. However, investors remain cautious with Chinese stocks ETFs as illustrated by the YTD flows, slightly negative at $ -438 M. This segment gathers 15 ETFs, exposed to 11 indices, which represent $ 3,6 bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
