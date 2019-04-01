Log in
TrackInsight: Biotechnology stocks performed well

04/01/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs exposed to Biotechnology stocks indices and gathered within the corresponding TrackInsight segment recorded a positive performance of + 1,98% on Friday,…

ETFs exposed to Biotechnology stocks indices and gathered within the corresponding TrackInsight segment recorded a positive performance of + 1,98% on Friday, March 28th. This market session brought the cumulated performance since the beginning of the year close to + 20% for this segment. Small outflows recorded on the primary market YDT ($- 400M) are related to a profit-taking position of investors who fear a market reversal. This segment counts 12 ETFs, exposed to 9 indices for a total of 16,5 Bn of assets under management.


