TrackInsight: Boost in performance for Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks

A daily average return of +2.31% has been recorded on Wednesday, June 19th for ETFs following the evolution of Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks indices. This brought the cumulated average returns since the beginning of the month to +5.57%. That can explain the investors’ interest for the segment as they poured +$ 29 M within it yesterday after quite a bad month with – $211M of cumulated flows. On a year-to-date basis, the performance is flat at -0.04% and $284.39M have been drawn off the segment. The Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks Segment includes 36 funds replicating the performance of 23 indices and represents $6.3 Bn of assets under management.