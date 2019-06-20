Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Boost in performance for Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:15am EDT

A positive daily average return has been recorded on Wednesday, June 19th for ETFs following the evolution of Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks indices.

A daily average return of +2.31% has been recorded on Wednesday, June 19th for ETFs following the evolution of Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks indices. This brought the cumulated average returns since the beginning of the month to +5.57%. That can explain the investors’ interest for the segment as they poured +$ 29 M within it yesterday after quite a bad month with – $211M of cumulated flows. On a year-to-date basis, the performance is flat at -0.04% and $284.39M have been drawn off the segment. The Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks Segment includes 36 funds replicating the performance of 23 indices and represents $6.3 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:35aBoeing Focuses on Safety, Not Sales, at Paris Air Show
DJ
10:34aAPPLE : says U.S. tariffs on China to hurt global competitiveness
RE
10:34aKANE BIOTECH : IIROC Trading Resumption - KNE
AQ
10:33aS&P 500 hits all-time high as Fed signals rate cuts
RE
10:33aAKD CAPITALXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of MISCELLANEOUS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of TEXTILE SPINNING Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INSURANCE Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of FUTURE CONTRACTS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
5Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About