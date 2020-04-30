Log in
TrackInsight: Boost in performance for Latin American stocks

04/30/2020 | 10:00am EDT

The Latin American stocks segment jumped to a two-week high in the wake of Wall Street yesterday.

The Latin American stocks segment on TrackInsight jumped by 5,24% on Wednesday, April 29th. Latin American markets hit a two-week high in the wake of Wall Street, in response to hopes of major economies reopening after coronavirus-related lockdowns. The news particularly lifted the ETFs tracking major indices such as the S&P Latin America 40 or the MSCI Emerging Latin America. Despite this rebound, the segment still lost over 40% this year, prompting investors to remain cautious with their Latin American exposure. Recently, the 19 ETFs in the segment recorded negative flows, bringing the net cumulated outflow in 2020 to $ -184,3M for a total of $ 1,16 billion of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5J SAINSBURY PLC : J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's warns of $623 million coronavirus hit to profit

