TrackInsight: Boost in performance for Latin American stocks

The Latin American stocks segment on TrackInsight jumped by 5,24% on Wednesday, April 29th. Latin American markets hit a two-week high in the wake of Wall Street, in response to hopes of major economies reopening after coronavirus-related lockdowns. The news particularly lifted the ETFs tracking major indices such as the S&P Latin America 40 or the MSCI Emerging Latin America. Despite this rebound, the segment still lost over 40% this year, prompting investors to remain cautious with their Latin American exposure. Recently, the 19 ETFs in the segment recorded negative flows, bringing the net cumulated outflow in 2020 to $ -184,3M for a total of $ 1,16 billion of assets under management.

