TrackInsight: Boost in performance for US long-term bonds ETFs following drop in retail sales

US treasury bonds with a maturity of over 20 years continued to rebound as illustrated by the dedicated segment on TrackInsight which was up by 2,48% yesterday. The segment has been on an upward trend since mid-march, following 10 days of decline over which it lost close to 20%. This bounce back has allowed US 20Y+ bonds ETFs to offset most of the drawdown incurred at the height of the crisis, with year-to-date returns now close to previous highs, at 22,35%. Treasury bonds were boosted as the yield curve fell following the publication of record drops in retail sales and manufacturing activity. This comes after a warning by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the global economy in 2020 will likely suffer its worst recession since the Great Depression. Still, President Donald Trump maintains his expectations of a partial reopening of the U.S. economy by the end of April. The US 20Y+ Bonds segment gathers 12 ETFs for a total of $ 20,8 Bn of assets under management.

