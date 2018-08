Brazilian stocks segment has seen a steep fall in performance since the start of August. With a daily performance of -3.44% observed yesterday, the segment has lost -14.43% since the beginning of the month. Additionally, the segment has seen significant outlfows of 789 million dollars in August, placing the Brazilian segment as one of the biggest relative loser of the month. This segment gathers 24 ETFs replicating 15 different indices exposed to Brazilian stocks.

View data on TrackInsight.com