Following an excellent start to the year which has brought the cumulated performance above 17%, the Small Caps stocks ETFs went through a period of consolidation with two consecutive days of losses. Since the beginning of the year, Small Caps ETFs take advantage of the escalating trade tensions and fears over a potential slowdown in global growth. A total of 179 ETFs are currently available to gain exposure to the 141 small caps stocks indices and they gather $253 Bn of assets under management.

