TrackInsight: Chinese Large Cap Stocks experienced impressive outflows

0
06/12/2019 | 10:30am EDT

On Tuesday June 11th, ETFs following Chinese Large Cap Indices recorded a daily outflow from the primary market.

On Tuesday June 11th, ETFs following Chinese Large Cap Indices recorded a daily outflow of – $285 M from the primary market. Investors are careful with the segment as it suffers from each tension’s escalation in the trade war between China and United States. Over the last 30 days, investors have repeatedly sold off the segment with cumulated outflows reaching $ 2.7 bn. Despite a positive daily performance yesterday standing at +2%, cumulated outflows since the beginning of the year are amounting $3.5 bn. 108 funds tracking 43 indices are included in the segment that represents $ 60.2 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
