TrackInsight: Chinese Stocks ETFs plummet over 5%

ETFs tracking Chinese all caps stocks indices plunged -5,59% yesterday. Asia Pacific ETFs were lower on Thursday with mainland China ETFs leading losses regionally. Geopolitical tensions may have reduced investors confidence on the segment with the US announcing on Wednesday that it will impose visa restrictions for Chinese technology firms. This correction brought the 30-day cumulative performance back to +19,31% after reaching more than 29% 4 days ago. Over the same period, investors poured +$456,94M of cumulative flows into the segment. Year-to-date, ETFs progressed by an impressive +39,83% with government-driven infrastructure investment and rising consumption being the main drivers. 18 funds tracking 15 indices are included in the segment for a total of $4,27Bn of assets under management.

