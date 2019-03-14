Log in
TrackInsight: Chinese stocks suffered from negative returns

03/14/2019 | 11:30am EDT

The Chinese stocks market was hit by the latest data of China’s industrial production growth, which was the slowest in a decade…

The Chinese stocks market was hit by the latest data of China’s industrial production growth, which was the slowest in a decade (and below economists’ expectations). ETFs exposed to Chinese stocks indices lost on average -3,86% on Wednesday, March 13th, with the lowest performance for ETFs following the ChiNext Index (-4,68% on average). Despite this daily crash, the cumulated return year-to-date remains largely positive, at +37%. However, over the same period, investors withdrawn approximately $ 700 M from the primary market. The Chinese All Caps stocks segment gathers 15 ETF, exposed to 11 different indices for a total of $ 3,3 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
