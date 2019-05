The Corporate 1-5Y Bonds segment was affected by large outflows of almost -$166M from the primary market on Friday, May 24th. The withdrawal recorded during the last 30 days is impressive (-$525M) despite the slight but positive cumulative performance of +0.5% over this period. Nevertheless, the situation is more optimistic since the beginning of 2019 with a cumulated inflow of $3 bn within this segment. It counts 24 funds, tracking 18 indices for a total of $49 bn of assets under management.

