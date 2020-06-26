TrackInsight: Continued inflows for US 1-5Y bonds ETFs

ETFs tracking US 1-5 years US bonds indices experienced new inflows during yesterday’s market session with +$323,77M of new shares from the primary market despite contracting -0,28% on the same day. Over the last thirty days, the segment collected more than +$5,2Bn of cumulative flows while ETFs progressed +1,13%. Year-to-date, ETFs climbed +3,07% as investors poured more than +$8,7Bn worth of new shares into the segment. The segment represents a portfolio of 28 ETFs tracking 19 indices exposed to US bonds with maturities from 1 to 5 years for a total of $80,88Bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="ga('send', 'event', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '30830090');" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/en/segment/550?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow&currency=usd&stamp=2020-06-25" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>