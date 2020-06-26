Log in
TrackInsight: Continued inflows for US 1-5Y bonds ETFs

06/26/2020 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs tracking US 1-5 years US bonds indices experienced new inflows during yesterdays market session.

ETFs tracking US 1-5 years US bonds indices experienced new inflows during yesterday’s market session with +$323,77M of new shares from the primary market despite contracting -0,28% on the same day. Over the last thirty days, the segment collected more than +$5,2Bn of cumulative flows while ETFs progressed +1,13%. Year-to-date, ETFs climbed +3,07% as investors poured more than +$8,7Bn worth of new shares into the segment. The segment represents a portfolio of 28 ETFs tracking 19 indices exposed to US bonds with maturities from 1 to 5 years for a total of $80,88Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
