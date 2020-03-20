TrackInsight: Continued outflows from Emerging bonds

For the tenth consecutive day, investors redeemed capital from the Emerging All Maturities Bonds segment with additional outflows totalling $ 402 million on Thursday, March 19th. Over the past ten days, a total of $ 4 billion of assets under management has been dumped from the 25 ETFs of this segment. Meanwhile, losses accelerated dramatically, sending the segment’s 1-month return tumbling to -21,41%. Emerging bonds were particularly hit by the widespread selloff triggered by the coronavirus pandemic as investors flee for safety and pull money out of riskier geographies.

