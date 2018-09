After a month in the green, the Corporate 1-10Y bonds relied on a last positive performance of +0.60% on the 31th of August. It brings the monthly cumulated performance of the segment to +1.38 % (which reached +3.35% at best around mid of August). These data are average performances of the 9 ETFs included within the segment, tracking 9 indices with total assets of $ 4.2 Bn.

