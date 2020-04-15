Log in
TrackInsight: Despite prices slump, Oil ETFs still attract investors

04/15/2020 | 10:00am EDT

With major economies in lockdown, demand for oil fell to a 25 year-low and oil prices have slumped.

With major economies in lockdown, demand for oil fell to a 25 year-low and oil prices have slumped over the first quarter of 2020. Recent conflicts on the production cuts needed to offset the lower demand sent the price of the Brent oil barrel down to $20. The oil segment on TrackInsight which gathers 16 ETFs tracking the evolution of the oil prices, lost a dramatic 65,73% year-to-date. Oil prices fell again yesterday (Tuesday, April 14th) by -3,94% as investors fear that the production cuts will fail to compensate the fall in demand. Interestingly, investors have continued to increase their assets in this segment which recorded $ 8,1 Bn of net inflows in 2020.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
