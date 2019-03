ETFs tracking indices from the Energy Large-Cap Segment experienced a notable daily performance of +1.80% on Friday. The segment rebounds after a complicated end to the year.

Despite impressive year-to-date cumulated outflows, standing at -€1.8Bn, the segment offers a great performance of +16.84% since the beginning of the year. 13 Funds tracking 11 indices allow investors to get exposure to this segment, accounting for a total of €12Bn of asset under management.