TrackInsight: Energy Large Cap Stocks recorded remarkable daily inflows

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Energy Large Cap Stocks experienced inflows of $313M on Thursday, October 3rd, as well as an average daily performance of +1,54%. Even if oil price dropped after Saudi Aramco announced that the oil production is back to normal after the attacks of mid-September, investors may believe oil price will go up in the future because of the escalating tensions in the Middle East. A high oil price is obviously good for energy companies as they have the same costs but increase their revenues when oil goes up. Even if strong inflows were recorded on Thursday, investors massively exited the Energy stocks in 2019 with $4,26Bn of shares redeemed. The performance of the segment is probably the reason of these outflows, since it is only at +3% year-to-date. 13 ETFs are tracking 11 indices related to Energy Large Cap Stocks, and they gather $10,47Bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '29337714']);" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/955?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow&currency=usd&stamp=2019-10-03" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>