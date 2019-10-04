Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Energy Large Cap Stocks recorded remarkable daily inflows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 10:30am EDT

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Energy Large Cap Stocks experienced inflows on Thursday, October 3rd.

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Energy Large Cap Stocks experienced inflows of $313M on Thursday, October 3rd, as well as an average daily performance of +1,54%. Even if oil price dropped after Saudi Aramco announced that the oil production is back to normal after the attacks of mid-September, investors may believe oil price will go up in the future because of the escalating tensions in the Middle East. A high oil price is obviously good for energy companies as they have the same costs but increase their revenues when oil goes up. Even if strong inflows were recorded on Thursday, investors massively exited the Energy stocks in 2019 with $4,26Bn of shares redeemed. The performance of the segment is probably the reason of these outflows, since it is only at +3% year-to-date. 13 ETFs are tracking 11 indices related to Energy Large Cap Stocks, and they gather $10,47Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
11:11aROTTNEROS PUBL : Notice to Extraordinary General Meeting of Rottneros
AQ
11:11aQAD : Named a Finalist by 2019 Stratus Awards
BU
11:10aSHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
11:09aAPPLE : raises production of iPhone 11 models by about 10% - Nikkei
RE
11:09aFidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11:09aSterling Organization acquires second Seattle MSA property, ‘Langston Landing,' in Kent, WA for $17.457 million.
GL
11:08aBARCLAYS : Former top Barclays bankers face fraud trial over 2008 Qatar rescue
RE
11:08aJOIN THE OCTOBERFAIR CELEBRATION AT TRACY HILLS THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5th IN TRACY
GL
11:07aBMO UK HIGH INCOME TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
11:07aAFPM AMERICAN FUEL & PETROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS : API and AFPM Joint Statement on the Administration's Changes to U.S. Biofuel Mandate
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019
5Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group