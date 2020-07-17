TrackInsight: Equal Weight Emerging Stocks ETF dropped down

ETFs that track Equal Weight Emerging Stocks indices have marked a halt to their impressive rally started in the end of March. After losing more than 30% over one month due to the spread of the coronavirus, ETFs gathered in the Equal Weight Emerging Stocks segment on TrackInsight have started a progressive recovery and made up their year-to-date losses on July, 6th. Since, this segment’s cumulative return has been in positive territory despite yesterday’s downturn of -2,99%. Emerging markets stocks and more particularly China slipped on US-China tension over the control of advanced technologies and the hong kongese case. The situation is worsened by the rise of coronavirus cases and the stronger dollar. This segment of 8 ETFs has won 3,49% in 2020 and represents $ 184 M of assets under management.

