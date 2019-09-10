Log in
TrackInsight: Eurozone All Caps Stocks recorded remarkable daily inflows

09/10/2019 | 10:30am EDT

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Eurozone All Caps Stocks experienced notable daily inflows on the primary market on Monday, September 9th.

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Eurozone All Caps Stocks experienced notable daily inflows on the primary market of $+77M on Monday, September 9th, as well as a positive average daily performance of +1,42%. These inflows are the highest recorded year-to-date for this segment which suffered from more than $600M of outflows in 2019. Investors have been redeeming their shares because the performance of Eurozone Stocks have been disappointing, at +6,16% year-to-date. The possibility of a recession in Germany, coupled with the political instability in Italy are straining Eurozone Stocks in 2019. 10 ETFs are tracking 6 indices related to this segment, and they gather $3,27Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
