TrackInsight: Eurozone All Caps Stocks recorded remarkable daily inflows

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Eurozone All Caps Stocks experienced notable daily inflows on the primary market of $+77M on Monday, September 9th, as well as a positive average daily performance of +1,42%. These inflows are the highest recorded year-to-date for this segment which suffered from more than $600M of outflows in 2019. Investors have been redeeming their shares because the performance of Eurozone Stocks have been disappointing, at +6,16% year-to-date. The possibility of a recession in Germany, coupled with the political instability in Italy are straining Eurozone Stocks in 2019. 10 ETFs are tracking 6 indices related to this segment, and they gather $3,27Bn of assets under management.

