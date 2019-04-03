TrackInsight: Even more inflows for UK all maturities bonds

The UK All Maturities Bonds segment recorded a second consecutive day of inflows this Tuesday (+€45.96M). On the same day, it recorded a positive daily performance of +0.83%. The segment collected €118M in the last two days, more than the year-to-date cumulated inflows. The UK All Maturities Bonds segment appears to be a safe-haven in the current situation and offers notable positive performance with a year-to-date daily return standing at +10.23%. The segment may still have more room for expansion amid renewed risks of a no-deal.