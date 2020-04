ETFs seeking to replicate the evolution of developed stocks indices excluding those from Japan experienced a tough market session yesterday as they lost another 1,40%. On the same day, investors redeemed $82,62M from the segment. $206,92M have been redeemed from the segment on a year to date basis while ETFs lost 20,57% over the same period. 24 funds tracking 11 indices are included in the segment for a total of $6,1Bn of assets under management.

