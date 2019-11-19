TrackInsight: Even more outflows from Low Volatility Large Cap Stocks

Despite a positive daily performance of +0,15% on average, ETFs seeking to replicate low volatility large cap stocks indices experienced strong outflows over yesterday’s market session with $-732,38M. This brought the month-to-date cumulated flows to $-879,78M. Investors seem to lock-in profits with ETFs included in the segment having progressed on average by +24,72% since the beginning of the year. 25 funds tracking 18 indices are included in the segment for a total of assets under management standing at $20,5Bn.