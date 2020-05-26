Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: French stocks ETFs rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate French stocks indices experienced a great market session yesterday consolidating the rebound which started mid-May.

ETFs seeking to replicate French stocks indices experienced a great market session yesterday with ETFs climbing another +1,83% consolidating the rebound which started mid-May. Surprinsigly, investors have been reluctant to gain exposure to the segment. Indeed, French stocks ETFs did not register any inflows from the primary market since end of March. French market is being supported by the end of the containment as well as hopes for a new vaccine. Year-to-date, ETFs are still down -23,30%. Over the same period, +$909,71M have been allocated to the segment mainly in March at lowest levels. 16 funds tracking 7 indices are included in the segment for a total of $5,7Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news
10:45aWEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Good prospects
10:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Labs step up efforts to find coronavirus vaccine
10:19aSIYATA MOBILE : To Release 2019 Year End Results on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 and Host a Conference Call on Thursday, June 4th, 2020
AQ
10:19aNEXTECH AR : Announces Terms Of AR Contract For American Multinational Technology Company
AQ
10:16aSouth Africa's SAA aims to resume domestic flights from mid-June
RE
10:16aFrench restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
RE
10:16aNETFLIX : 'Dark' Season 3 to premiere June 27 on Netflix
AQ
10:16aBasketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and Pro Player T.J. Cline Partner With Ballogy to Launch Virtual Camps
BU
10:15aFrench restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
RE
10:15aGo Online, Help Scientists Understand Child Development
SE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group