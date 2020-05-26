TrackInsight: French stocks ETFs rise

ETFs seeking to replicate French stocks indices experienced a great market session yesterday with ETFs climbing another +1,83% consolidating the rebound which started mid-May. Surprinsigly, investors have been reluctant to gain exposure to the segment. Indeed, French stocks ETFs did not register any inflows from the primary market since end of March. French market is being supported by the end of the containment as well as hopes for a new vaccine. Year-to-date, ETFs are still down -23,30%. Over the same period, +$909,71M have been allocated to the segment mainly in March at lowest levels. 16 funds tracking 7 indices are included in the segment for a total of $5,7Bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="ga('send', 'event', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '30673620');" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/en/segment/37?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow&currency=usd&stamp=2020-05-25" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>