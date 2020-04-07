TrackInsight: German stocks ETFs bounce back

Like other European stock markets, German stocks benefited from the coronavirus deaths slowdown which raised hopes that the worst is behind us and that national lockdowns may gradually be eased. As a result, the German Large and Mid Cap stocks segment on TrackInsight was up by 5,49% yesterday (Monday, April 6th). Germany was the best performer amongst the other European countries, followed by France (+4,63%) and Italy (+3,36%). In Germany, the travel, leisure and automobile sectors, particularly hit by the lockdown, recorded the highest rebound. Over 2020, the cumulative performance of the 8 ETFs tracking German large and mid-cap stocks remains widely negative at -24%. They gather $1,9 bn of assets under management.

