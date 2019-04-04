Log in
TrackInsight: Good performance for Asia Pacific Stocks

04/04/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs exposed to Asia Pacific Stocks indices increased by +1,04% on average on Tuesday, April 4th, following a Financial Times report which claimed…

ETFs exposed to Asia Pacific Stocks indices increased by +1,04% on average on Tuesday, April 4th, following a Financial Times report which claimed that the US and China are drawing closer to a final trade agreement. Japanese, Australian, and Hong Kong markets are the major beneficiaries from this bridge between the two world’s leading powers. In line with its start to the year, the recent good returns brought the YTD cumulated returns of the Asia Pacific Stocks segment close to +15%. It gathers 57 ETFs, exposed to 28 different indices, representing $ 34,2 bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
