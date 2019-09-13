TrackInsight: Government 10Y+ Bonds ETFs are losing ground

ETFs that track the evolution of long-term Government Bonds indices lost on average almost 1% yesterday, pushing the 1-month cumulated returns of the segment into negative territory at -0,63%. This segment suffered from the recent improvement of the geopolitical context and the renewed interest of investors for riskier assets. Over the last 30 days, they withdrew $ 160 million from the 16 ETFs included in this segment via the primary market. It now represents almost $ 4,4 bn of assets under management.

