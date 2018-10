Another Small Caps segment affected by the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is the Growth Small cap. Following yesterday’s announcement, the segment has lost 1.43% bringing down the 1 month performance to a new low of -3.97%. These performances are average performances computed from the 13 ETFs included within this segment, tracking 10 indices and representing $31.3 Bn.

